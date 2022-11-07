Herbert Gregory Brockmeier entered eternal rest on Nov. 3, 2022.
Greg was born on Sept. 22, 1937, in Cedar City, (Iron County) Utah, to Harry Earl and Catherine Agnes Littlefield Brockmeier.
Greg was raised by loving parents in Springdale Utah, at the entrance of Zion National Park. Greg attended Hurricane High School where he was student body president and an outstanding three-sport athlete in football, basketball and baseball.
He met and later married his childhood sweetheart and “best friend” Deanna Parkinson of Pintura, (Washington County) Utah.
Working at the park, Greg held various food service jobs between 1951-1959. He married Deanna, at home in Pintura on Sept. 14, 1956. Greg was employed as a local Lodge Chef when son Michael Greg Brockmeier was born on the April 18, 1957, in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Another son, Douglas Scot Brockmeier, was born Aug. 21, 1958, in Salt Lake City.
Financial security for the young family came in 1959, when Greg began employment at Saga Food Service (1961-1986). A daughter, Lorilee Brockmeier was born on May 26, 1962, in Nampa, Idaho.
Greg was promoted to food service director at Northern Arizona University (Flagstaff), where he and Deanna welcomed a fourth child, David Alan Brockmeier, born May 25, 1965. Two more children were added after Greg accepted a job as food service director at Eastern Arizona College at their final home in Thatcher, Ariz.
They adopted a Native American girl, Marilyn Henry. Kristen Brockmeier was born on April 18, 1970, at the Safford Hospital.
Saga was then purchased by Marriot (later, Marriot-Sodexho Corp.), where Greg retired in 1998. Greg and Deanna were sealed in the Mesa, Ariz., L.D.S. Temple.
Greg is preceded in death by his wife, Deanna, and his children: Michael and Marilyn. He is survived by children Douglas, Lorilee, David, and Kristen.
“Sweet Greg” was a loving husband, amazing father and grandfather. Greg was a hard worker and a great boss. He was the best coach to his kids and the church’s softball team.
Greg was devoted to his church and community. More importantly … Greg Brockmeier was a good man.
To plant a tree in memory of Herbert Brockmeier as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.