Herminia Castorena Reyna

Herminia Castorena Reyna passed away peacefully at her sons home in Tucson, AZ on September 1, 2023.

Herminia was born in 1935 in Tepezala, Aguascalientes Mexico to Jose and Maria de Jesus Castorena. She spent much of her youth helping her parents run the family's pharmacy and postal businesses. She eventually married her childhood friend and neighbor, Vicente Reyna and moved to Morenci, AZ to be with him and start a family. She became a naturalized citizen and they lived most of their life in Morenci where they raised 6 children.

