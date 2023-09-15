Herminia Castorena Reyna passed away peacefully at her sons home in Tucson, AZ on September 1, 2023.
Herminia was born in 1935 in Tepezala, Aguascalientes Mexico to Jose and Maria de Jesus Castorena. She spent much of her youth helping her parents run the family's pharmacy and postal businesses. She eventually married her childhood friend and neighbor, Vicente Reyna and moved to Morenci, AZ to be with him and start a family. She became a naturalized citizen and they lived most of their life in Morenci where they raised 6 children.
In 1985 they bought a home and moved to Safford, AZ where Herminia started her first job as a housekeeper at a local motel. It wasn't long before she became the head housekeeper, she was a stickler for being thorough and efficient. Herminia also enjoyed attending adult education courses in the evening at the library. She took pride in expanding her English skills and learning to use a computer.
Herminia was a person of many talents, from gardening, to crocheting, and most notably her delicious culinary abilities. Many will remember her for her delicious tamales, burritos and chilacas that she would sell around Christmas time to raise money so that she could spoil her many children and grandchildren, and to fund her outings to the casino. She looked forward to her casino outings, whether it be Las Vegas, Laughlin, or the Apache Gold, she was always ready to go. Others will remember her for her impeccable garden and beautiful flowers. She loved her pet birds, but adored her two pet dogs, Chico and Osita the most.
Herminia was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Vicente Reyna, and her daughter, Elizabeth Reyna.
She is survived by her brother, Juan Castorena; her children, Juan Reyna, Hugo Reyna (Cindy), Alma Martinez (Philip), Diana Balderrama (Guadalupe), Vicente Reyna (Tammy); 11 grandchildren, and 23 great grandchildren.
Herminia was a parishioner of St. Rose of Lima Catholic church and a member of El Beneficio Propio.
Recitation of the Rosary will begin at 9:30 am, Monday, September 25, 2023 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church.
Memorial Mass will be following the Rosary at 10:30 am, Monday, September 25, 2023 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 311 S. Central Ave., Safford, AZ 85546.
Funeral Services are cared for by McDougal's Caldwell Funeral Chapel located at 112 E. Main St., Safford, Arizona 85546. (928) 428-1740.
