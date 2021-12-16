Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Herschel Joseph Medlin, of Pima, passed into eternal life, Tuesday, December 14, 2021. Herschel was 48.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., at the Pima Stake Center.

Viewing Monday, December 20, 2021, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., at the Vining Funeral Home and Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until 9:45 a.m., at the Pima Stake Center Relief Society Room.

Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Herschel Medlin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Load comments