Honk Norton, of Fort Thomas, entered life eternal Monday, March 21, 2022, at his residence with his wife, Roberta, by his side. He was 88.
Marland LaVon “Honk” Norton, was born at home in Hubbard, Arizona, on October 14, 1933. He grew up running through the fields, river, and neighbors’ kitchens. He attended elementary school in a one room schoolhouse across the river from Pima. He then attended school in Pima where he graduated High School. He attended and graduated from Eastern Arizona College, and then onto ASU with a full ride Basketball Scholarship.
After attending one year, he was drafted into the Army. Once he completed service to his country he attended BYU for one semester, and then back to ASU where he finished his education.
He met the love of his life, Roberta (Bird Legs) Stratton. They were married February 6, 1959, and started their lives in Ft. Thomas, both working for the school district. After his retirement from Ft. Thomas High School, he became a farmer/rancher, was responsible for bringing the Arizona All-Star High School Sports Camp to Graham County, served as the President of the Mt. Graham Regional Hospital Foundation Board (during this time the Cancer Center was developed and opened), and served on the Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA), of which he became President.
Honk is survived by: his wife, Roberta; sons, Brian and Toby (Allison); daughters, Cindy (Cliff) and Sterlene (Chris); 10 grandchildren and 10.5 great- grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by his family
Funeral services for Honk will be conducted Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 3:00 p.m., at the Fort Thomas High School old gym by Bishop Wyatt Palmer of the Fort Thomas Ward. Concluding services, with military honors conferred by the Gila Valley Veterans Honor Guard, will follow in the Ashurst Cemetery.
Family will receive friends Saturday afternoon, April 2, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., also at the high school.
