Hylan Wesley Thomas, 24, of Mesa and formerly of Safford, entered into eternal life Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at the Banner Desert Medical Center in Mesa.
Funeral services for Hylan were conducted Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at noon, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Safford 20th Street Chapel by Bishop Aaron Huntsman, of the Safford 2nd Ward. Concluding services followed in the Central Cemetery.
