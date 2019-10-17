Ida Elizabeth Crandall
Ida Elizabeth Crandall, of Safford, entered into eternity Oct. 13, 2019, at the age of 72. She was born Jan. 10, 1947, in Safford to parents Stanely Burdette Crandall and Fern Hawkins Crandall. Ida was the fourth of 10 children to Burdette & Fern: Suedette, Curtis, Linda, Ida, Burnadette, Cindy, Leslie, Abby, Debbie and Lincoln.
Ida grew up in Safford, graduating from Safford High School in 1965. She worked hard over the years and became the owner/operator of her own construction company.
On May 11, 1991, Ida married Glenn Donald Schoolcraft in Safford and the couple spent many good years together.
She loved to go hunting for anything, and always got what she was hunting for. She also liked to sew, and play the piano and organ.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and also a member of the Local 428 Operating Engineers.
Ida loved life and enjoyed it to the fullest.
Ida is survived by: her loving husband, Glenn Schoolcraft; and her siblings, Suedelle Reed, Curtis Crandall, Burnadette Hollowell, Cindy McEuen, Leslie Crockett, Abby McDonald, Debbie Crandall and Lincoln Crandall; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Burdette and Fern Crandall; and her sister, Linda Johnston.
A viewing for Ida will be held Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at the McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. A graveside service will be held at the Safford Cemetery on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at 10 a.m., with Bishop Mike McEuen officiating. A luncheon will be held following the graveside services at the Church Street Chapel in Thatcher.
