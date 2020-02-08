Ida Oleta McVay, 89, of Pima, passed away peacefully at home during the early morning Feb. 3, 2020. She was born July 2, 1930, in Rotan, Texas, to J.D. Carlisle and Onnie Sellers.
The family moved to Arizona around 1945 and Oleta did most of her growing up here. She was many things in life: chef, restaurateur, entrepreneur, caregiver, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother.
Her husband, H.J. (Bud) McVay, preceded her in death in 1980. Likewise, her five brothers and sisters have also preceded her in death, and her long-awaited reunion has now come at last.
Oleta is survived by: her six children, Wanda Reed, of Hurley N.M., Gary Kerby of Bayard, N.M., Sharon Rozelle, of Pima, Gaye Humphries, of Aztec, N.M., Donald Kerby, of Tucson, and Randy Kerby, of Pima; 19 grandchildren; 45 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
Memorial services for Oleta will be conducted Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at 11 a.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Pima Chapel, located at 49 South 100 West in Pima.
Arrangements and Cremation are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.