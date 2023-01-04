Imogene Jensen Carpenter

Imogene Jensen Carpenter, 94, of Folsom, CA, passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones on December 30, 2022.

She was born on September 13, 1928 to Moroni Jensen and Ruth Elliott Jensen in Fort Thomas, AZ. Imogene attended Safford High School where she played the French Horn in the marching band. She was also a member of the National Honor Society and graduated in 1946. After high school, Imogene attended Eastern Arizona College.

To plant a tree in memory of Imogene Carpenter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

