Imogene Jensen Carpenter, 94, of Folsom, CA, passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones on December 30, 2022.
She was born on September 13, 1928 to Moroni Jensen and Ruth Elliott Jensen in Fort Thomas, AZ. Imogene attended Safford High School where she played the French Horn in the marching band. She was also a member of the National Honor Society and graduated in 1946. After high school, Imogene attended Eastern Arizona College.
In August 1947, Imogene married Ted H Carpenter who she met while working as a carhop at the Chicken Villa.
Within the first six years of their marriage, Imogene and Ted had three cherished daughters, Karen, Danalea, and Jody. Eighteen years after first daughter Karen was born, along came their only son, Ted E. Nine years after Ted E’s birth, Imogene and Ted adopted a beautiful little two-year old girl named Kelly.
Over the next forty years, Imogene lived in Safford, Tucson, El Paso, Flagstaff and Albuquerque. The last thirty years of her life were spent living in the Sacramento area, where she spent the first twenty of those years working in the library at San Juan High School.
Imogene was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints where she served in many capacities. It was here that she came to know many wonderful people and made lasting friends. She loved meeting with her friends in book clubs and study groups. She was known for her selfless ways, always trying to make those in her life feel important, feel at home and feel unconditionally loved.
Imogene is survived by four of her five children, Karen, Danalea, Ted E and Kelly, 20 grandchildren, and 36 great grandchildren who brought her immense joy and purpose in life. She will be greatly missed.
Funeral Memorial Service on Saturday, January 7th at 10:00 AM, 7800 Santa Juanita Avenue, Folsom, California.
Interment Service on Monday, January 16th at 11:00 AM at the Thatcher City Cemetery in Thatcher, Arizona.
