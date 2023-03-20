Inocente Holguin

It is with profound sadness that the family of Inocente Holguin announce his peaceful passing on March 9, 2023 at the age of 94. We take comfort in knowing that he will be welcomed to his celestial home by our loving mother, Esperanza, his wife of 65 years, his parents, several siblings and relatives, and a granddaughter and a grandson.

Our father, Inocente, was a man of faith and prayer. He trusted God and had a deep devotion to Our Lady of Guadalupe. He was a caring, loyal, honest, humble, strong, and hard-working man. His good Samaritan approach to life gave him great satisfaction and enriched his life. Despite his limited resources, he was generous with his time and money. For decades, he donated to World Vision and to St. Vincent de Paul to help those in need. After working for Phelps Dodge for 33 years, he enjoyed his retirement to the fullest by spending countless hours working in his garden. However, he always made time to help at the church or to help many of his neighbors with miscellaneous household repairs. He loved learning and took great joy and pride in the accomplishments of his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

