It is with profound sadness that the family of Inocente Holguin announce his peaceful passing on March 9, 2023 at the age of 94. We take comfort in knowing that he will be welcomed to his celestial home by our loving mother, Esperanza, his wife of 65 years, his parents, several siblings and relatives, and a granddaughter and a grandson.
Our father, Inocente, was a man of faith and prayer. He trusted God and had a deep devotion to Our Lady of Guadalupe. He was a caring, loyal, honest, humble, strong, and hard-working man. His good Samaritan approach to life gave him great satisfaction and enriched his life. Despite his limited resources, he was generous with his time and money. For decades, he donated to World Vision and to St. Vincent de Paul to help those in need. After working for Phelps Dodge for 33 years, he enjoyed his retirement to the fullest by spending countless hours working in his garden. However, he always made time to help at the church or to help many of his neighbors with miscellaneous household repairs. He loved learning and took great joy and pride in the accomplishments of his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Inocente will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by his children: Sandra H. Jurado, Luis Holguin, Inocente Holguin Jr., Nora Othon, Cruz Holguin, Herman Holguin, Jaime Holguin, Elsa Garcia, and Martin Holguin. In addition, he will be greatly missed by his sixteen grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren.
He was an active member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish in Solomon and a member of the Beneficio Propio. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, P.O. Box 147, Solomon, AZ 85551
A visitation will take place on Thursday, March 23, 2023, from 4 until 6 p.m. at McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel located at 112 W. Main Street in Safford. Following the visitation, a Rosary and prayers will be offered on Thursday evening, March 23, at 7 p.m., at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church located at 311 S. Central Avenue in Safford.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Nicodemus Shaghel on Friday, March 24, 2023, at 10 a.m., at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. Please wear a face mask. A graveside service will follow at the Safford Union Cemetery located at 400 W. Discovery Park Boulevard in Safford.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel & Gila Valley Crematory located at 112 E. Main Street, Safford, AZ 85546, (928) 428-1740.