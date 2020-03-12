Irene Jeanne Shafer
Irene Jeanne Shafer passed on angels’ wings into the arms of God on March 9, 2020 at the age of 94. A middle child of immigrants, Irene was raised in the shadow of steel mills in Campbell, Ohio. Having lost her mother early in life, she helped care for her five siblings while attending school – a caregiver even then. Determined to become a nurse, Irene moved to Chicago. Her nursing career started with her 1949 RN degree, to which she added a BA in 1978 and Nurse Practitioner in Adult Gerontology in 1983.
In 1948, Irene married James Shafer. They were devoted to each other for over 61 years, until Jim’s death in 2009. They raised two daughters. Their dream of moving to Arizona came true in 1974 when they became owners of Mountain View Nursing Center in Safford. With Jim as Administrator and Irene as Director of Nursing, they worked side by side caring for the elderly and chronically ill of the Gila Valley for 12 years. Later, Irene continued caring for people in facilities in Tucson. In the last several years of her career she helped establish the US Veterans Administration Safford Outpatient Clinic and loved caring for our veterans. Irene only gave up actively tending to patients to care for her ailing husband.
Irene’s strong faith fueled her devotion to caring for others. She and Jim were active supporters of the St. Rose of Lima Church throughout their life in the Gila Valley and were guides and mentors to many through their involvement with the Cursillo movement.
Irene is survived by her daughters, Patricia Shafer and Kathleen Shafer, Kathleen’s husband, Dr. Leland Veith; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Irene touched the lives of countless people every day. All who loved her will miss her deeply.
Visitation: Sunday, March 15, 2020, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. with the rosary following at Bring’s Broadway Chapel in Tucson. Mass: St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Tucson, Monday, March 16 at 10 a.m.. Further details are available on the Bring’s Funeral Home website.