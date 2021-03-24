Irvin Davis Howard
Irvin Davis Howard of Thatcher passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021, at his home with his family at his side. He was born on Feb. 14, 1929, in Thatcher, AZ to parents Seaborn Davis Howard and Nina Ragan Howard.
Irvin attended schools in Thatcher, graduating from Thatcher High School in 1947. In May of 1950, he married his one true love, Ila Mae Cluff, in Lordsburg, New Mexico, and soon baby girls began arriving: Linda, Louise, Carol and Nina. He began working as a farmer in the Gila Valley and later started working for the mine as a mechanic. In May of 2006, Irvin was sealed for eternity to his loving wife and daughters in the Mesa Arizona Temple.
He enjoyed hunting, guns, coin collecting, camping, Fox News, taking care of his daughters, his dogs, sporting events on TV, and attending to his garden. He was a hard worker, dependable, honest, wise, strong and smart. He never missed a day of work and could fix anything. He was also compassionate, and an animal whisperer, the animals loved him and he loved them as well. He was often heard saying “Welcome Home,” and “A job worth doing is a job worth doing well.”
Irvin loved his land and the cotton growing process from start to finish, especially the harvest. He farmed his land until he was 80 years old. He was also proud of his Howard heritage; he was born in and died in the same home he was raised in, built across the river.
He was preceded in death by his wife Ila Mae Howard, his parents Seaborn and Nina Howard, his brothers Von, Gene, Glen, and his sister Barbara, and his granddaughters Lark Hubbard, and Macey Morris.
Irvin is survived by his children Linda (Jerry) Brown, Louise (Danny) Welker, Carol (Lark) Hubbard, and Nina (Kelly) Fisher, 39 grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and his hound Ruby.
Services will be held on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at the McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel beginning with a viewing & visitation starting at 10 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment will be in the Hubbard cemetery following services.
