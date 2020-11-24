Isaac Marcus Valles, 19, unexpectedly passed away on Nov. 1, 2020.
He was born on April 18, 2001 in Safford, Arizona to Theresa G. A. Villescas and Manuel J. Valles. He is survived by four brothers and two sisters: Erasmo Torres, Daniel Torres, Ben Torres Jr., Manuel June Valles, Alecia Torres and Azizah Miriam Valles; Grandparents: Manuel E. Valles, Mary Valles, Rebecca Villescas and Gilbert Villescas; Great Grandmothers: Cresencia Soto and Viola Medina; Aunt: Melissa Valles; Uncles: Gilbert Villescas Jr., Christopher Garcia and countless great aunts, uncles and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his brother Gideon Valles.
Isaac lived and went to school in Rancho Cucamonga, California and Safford, Arizona. He was the recipient of the President’s Award in the fourth grade and was a GATE student. He was a bright and curious child. He loved math and science and had a great sense of humor.
Isaac will be celebrated Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at 11:30 AM at Preciado Funeral Home 923 W. Mill Street, San Bernardino, CA 92410.
Isaac’s family encourages words of comfort, photos and memories be shared with the Preciado Funeral Home.