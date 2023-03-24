On March 18, 2023, Jace Wil Hinton entered eternal rest at his residence in Thatcher, AZ. He was a loving father, husband, son, grandson, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend; loved by many.
Jace was born February 5, 1991, in Safford, AZ. He spent his childhood in the small town of Pima, AZ. before moving to Silver city, NM. when he was 9. He then attended a new school, playing football to pass the time, and finally graduating with the class of 2009 from Silver High School.
He had always aspired to be an electrician. Growing up, he was always tinkering with any electronic devices. He wanted to know how things worked. He had a passion for taking things apart, and sometimes, put them back together. He ended up enrolling in Eastern Arizona College to obtain his certificate in electrical work, and entered into an electrician career. He loved what he was doing, and was great at it. He was a very hard worker.
In his leisure time, he loved to play video games on multiple platforms, listening to all kinds of music from different genres—some favorite artists being Tech N9ne and Tupac. He also enjoyed watching Anime’s— his favorites being Dragon Ball Z and Pokémon.
He found love in his best friend and wife, Tamera. Together, they formed a family with their son Jesse James, daughter Lyla Marie, and another child on the way. He loved to help his family and friends with anything that they needed. He was very helpful and handy, and found joy in assisting others. He always had a smile on his face, and his smile was contagious. He could make anyone smile, and laugh with his goofy self.
Jace is survived by his wife Tamera Hinton, his son Jesse Hinton, his daughter Lyla Hinton, and expected child, his father Riley (Lupita) Hinton, his brothers Erik (Mallorie) Hinton, Houston Tye Hinton, and Wacy Hinton, his sisters Kayla Berryhill, Jayme Hinton, Cheyenne Hinton, and Bay Hinton, his grandpa Jerry (Jo Marie) Hancock, his Uncles Wil Hinton and Rory Crane, his Aunts Cammie Crane-Soriano, Gina (Bobby) Shaw, Heidi (Collier) Hill, and Shannon Hancock, his cousins, and his friends.
Jace is preceded in death by his mother, Tammie Crane-Hinton, his grandfathers’, Billie Kay Hinton and Leo Don Crane, and his grandmother, Linda Lakey. Memorial services will be Saturday April 1, 2023, at Ft. Thomas High School, with a funeral reception taking place in the high school auditorium.
Call McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel (928) 428 – 1740, in Safford, AZ for more information.
