Jace Wil Hinton

On March 18, 2023, Jace Wil Hinton entered eternal rest at his residence in Thatcher, AZ. He was a loving father, husband, son, grandson, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend; loved by many.

Jace was born February 5, 1991, in Safford, AZ. He spent his childhood in the small town of Pima, AZ. before moving to Silver city, NM. when he was 9. He then attended a new school, playing football to pass the time, and finally graduating with the class of 2009 from Silver High School.

