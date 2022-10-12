Jack Berkeley Pitner was born October 22nd, 1938 in Los Angeles, CA to Frank and Inez Pitner. Jack grew up in Yermo from 1938 to 1948. He spent his adolescent and teen years in New Haul. Jack had many passions growing up fishing, hunting, his love for his horses Goldie and Candy, doing rodeo, and taking long rides up the mountain, drag racing with his car " Renegade" where he held the 1/8 mile state record for fastest time for a few years, baseball where he played first baseman through little league and American league. He dreamed of going professional and was scouted by the St Louis Cardinals. His dreams were crushed when he suffered a horrific car accident at the age of 16 in 1954. At the age of 18 he moved to San Diego where he started a business with his father building pools. In July 1959 he met the love of his life Pauline and married in November of the same year.
August of 1967 Jack Timothy was born and ten years later in June of 1977 they welcomed twin daughters Dawn Michelle and Debra Jean. In 1988 Jack retired from his career as a superintendent high rise ironworker from Blue Star Steel and moved his family to Safford, AZ where he stayed for the remainder of his life.
On October 5th, 2022 Jack passed away peacefully with his wife Pauline and daughter Dawn by his side. He leaves behind his wife, son, two daughters, and eight grandchildren. Jack will forever remain embedded in our hearts.
Arrangements are being cared for by McDougal's Caldwell Funeral Chapel and Gila Valley Crematory located at 112 E. Main Street, Safford, AZ 85546, 928-428-1740, www.caldwellfuneralchapel.com.