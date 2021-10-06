Jacob Bruce Goodner Oct 6, 2021 Oct 6, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jacob Bruce Goodner, of Duncan, passed Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Kingman. Bruce was 97.Funeral will be Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at 11 a.m., at the First Baptist Church of Duncan. Concluding services with military honors conferred will follow in the Duncan Cemetery.Viewing Saturday morning, Oct. 9, 2021, from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m., also at the church.Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.comArrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home. To plant a tree in memory of Jacob Goodner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bruce Condolence Jacob Bruce Goodner Christianity First Baptist Church Of Duncan Military Honors Arrangement Funeral Home Load comments Most Popular Five inches! Graham County loses another two residents to COVID-19 Azia Marie Lechtenberger Ramirez William Randall Lindsey Safford man dies in accident Jayne Walter Owens James Michael Gauna Holguin New tradition: Duncan High School invites community to tailgate parties From the Editor: It's the principle of the thing Mission 22, Taylor Freeze join forces for car show Sign up for our email newsletters