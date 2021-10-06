Jacob Bruce Goodner, of Duncan, passed Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Kingman. Bruce was 97.

Funeral will be Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at 11 a.m., at the First Baptist Church of Duncan. Concluding services with military honors conferred will follow in the Duncan Cemetery.

Viewing Saturday morning, Oct. 9, 2021, from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m., also at the church.

