Jaim'ee Marie Rodriguez, of Duncan, passed Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. She was 20.
A private family Mass will be Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at 11 a.m., at St. Mary's Catholic Mission. Committal will follow in the Duncan Cemetery and will be open to the public.
A private family Rosary will be offered Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at 10 a.m., also at the church.
Public viewing Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., at the Vining Funeral Home.
