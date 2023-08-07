Jake Cleckler Aug 7, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jake Cleckler of Sahuarita passed away Monday morning , July 31, 2023, inGreen Valley at the age of 41. He was born in Willcox, Arizona on March 23,1982, to Kent Cleckler and Ann Unrast. Jake was a graduate of Thatcher HighSchool Class of 2000 and was currently a computer coordinator for theFreeport-McMoRan Mining Corporation working at the Process Technology Centerin Tucson. One of his greatest joys was being a football coach for theSahuarita 49ers youth football team with his son Weston. He is survived byhis wife Trasa and his children Loran Marie Cleckler and Weston KentCleckler. Also surviving are his parents Kent (Robin) Cleckler and Jake'ssiblings Cassie (Gary) Allred and Cordell Cantrell and his mother Ann Unrastand Jake's siblings Tristan Toth and Logan LaCapa. His grandparents Nick andLynn Cleckler also survive Jake. Numerous nieces, nephews, uncles, and auntsare also surviving. Preceding him in death was his grandparents Leroy andSusan Unrast. A Celebration of Life will be held 11:00 am on Monday, August14, 2023, at the Willcox Elks Lodge #2131, 247 E. Stewart Street, Willcox,Arizona 85643, with a luncheon to follow. You may express condolences forJake at westlawnchapelmortuary.com Arrangements entrusted to WestlawnChapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona. To plant a tree in memory of Jake Cleckler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags American Football The Economy Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Hobbs relents on opposition to sale of home-cooked foods Safford man sentenced in 2021 strangulation case EAC to open first soccer season at home on Aug. 19 TV's 'American Pickers' seeking nominees for upcoming Arizona tour Actor and WWII hero Charles Durning remembered on Purple Heart Day Thatcher 6th-grader among winners in state photo contest Weather expected to pose challenges as firefighters work to control Treadway Fire Sinema and Ciscomani meet with Graham and Greenlee officials Local Korean War vet recalled on 70th anniversary of armistice DFFM reports Treadway Fire is nearly contained
