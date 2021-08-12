Following a brief battle with cancer, James Clarence Nave, age 70, of Pima, Arizona, peacefully passed away on Aug. 7, 2021, with his loving family by his side.
James was born on Feb. 11, 1951, in Honey Grove, Texas, to parents Virgil and Ellen Stephens Nave, siblings Joyce, Raymond, Nita and Billy.
James spent his younger years living in Texas, Arizona, and Oregon. His father often moved the family wherever he could find work in the cotton field or lumber mill. James eventually settled in Texas where he lived in the Dallas area. The passing of both his parents and his longing to be close to his siblings prompted his move to the Gila Valley in 1992.
The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to James – affectionately nicknamed “Leroy” by his siblings. James loved gardening, fishing, shooting guns, rock hounding and riding his quad out in the desert or by the river – anything outdoors, he loved it!
James will be lovingly remembered by: his daughters, Cindy Jones of Kansas, Jessica Nave of Clifton, Jamie Nave of Tucson; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and siblings, Raymond (Patricia) Nave of Pima, AZ, Nita (Calvin) May of Lorane, Oregon and his faithful companion who never left his side – Ann, an Australian Heeler mix.
James was preceded in death by: his parents, Virgil and Ellen Nave; and siblings, Joyce Hill and Billy Nave and his companion, Sybil Maxwell.
A celebration of life has been planned for Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at 1 p.m., at the Hubbard Cemetery with visitation to follow. Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.
