May 14, 1941 – December 13, 2020
James Dean Self was born on May 14, 1941 in the Bisbee hospital, the
first born son of Herman Dean Self and Winona Elizabeth Wilson- Self.
Shortly after he was born his parents moved him to St. David where he
spent his childhood with his mother and later his younger brother Don
while his father went into the Navy in World War II. Some of his fondest
memories as a child were of times spent living with his grandparents
James and Rose Wilson. He spoke often about his childhood memories as a
young boy and all the interesting things he learned from both his
grandmother and his grandfather which he believed help make him the man
he later became in life.
As a young man, Jim’s aspiration in life was to be a cowboy like his
uncle Ruben Wilson. He broke and trained his first horse at the age of
13. He quickly gained a reputation among some of the local ranchers for
being a “good hand” and was hired to break and train their horses. The
local ranchers soon realized that Jim was not only a good hand with a
horse, but a hard worker and was hired by many of the local ranches to
help during branding and gathering season to include the Kartchner
Ranch, Post Ranch, Haverty Ranch and Horse Camp Ranch at the age of 14.
He attended St. David High School where he excelled in sports. He loved
playing basketball, football, and competing in track. He was tall,
athletic and a star player for St. David High School in the mid to late
1950’s. When he was 17 he applied for a job with the Forest Service in
the Santa Rita Mountains as a Fire Guard. He had to tell them he was 18
to get the job but he needed work and knew he would not let them down.
During this time he met the love of his life, Linda Burkett of Benson.
They fell in love and were married in Benson, AZ on January 26, 1962.
Jim went to work for the Sands Ranch when they married and then went to
work for the Little Boquillas Ranch. Jim and his wife Linda had 3
daughters while working for the Boquillas over a 10 year period. They
lived at the Whetstone Camp, Hereford and Fairbank Headquarters where
Jim was the Foreman. Jim loved ranching, and being a cattleman and
teaching younger men how to be a true American Cowboy. He loved raising
his family on the ranch and having his younger siblings and family come
out to ranch and share his ranching experiences and lifestyle with them.
He built a solid reputation throughout Cochise County for his sincere
honesty, integrity and hard work ethic. So much so that in the early
1970’s the Sheriff of Cochise County, Jim Judd, contacted Jim and asked
him to come to Bisbee to talk with him about becoming a Deputy for the
Cochise County Sheriff’s Department. He joined the department, moved his
family to Willcox and attended the Arizona Law Enforcement Academy where
he graduated with honors. He worked for the Cochise County Sheriff’s
Department from August 1, 1973 to October 26, 1992 when he retired as
the Sergeant.
Shortly after his retirement, he and a group of his fellow officers
collaborated to form a Law Enforcement Rodeo Association known as the
L.E.R.A. Jim and his wife Linda participated in the L.E.R.A. rodeos held
all over the state of Arizona, New Mexico and Nevada for many years and
built lifelong friendships and memories along the way. Jim considered
these times as some of the best in his lifetime. During his retirement
he ventured back into the cattle business and partnered with his brother
Don Self on building a 100 head cow/calf operation. Jim was happy being
back in the saddle and being a cowboy again. He also went to work for
the Arizona Department of Agriculture as a part-time Brand Inspector. He
enjoyed going out to all the local ranches and visiting with them and
spending his Wednesday’s and Thursday’s at the Willcox Livestock Auction
checking in cattle and visiting with all the patrons of the livestock
sale. When he wasn’t working for the State, or working on his ranch, he
enjoyed team roping with friends, attending the L.E.R.A rodeos with
Linda, and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a friend to
everyone he met. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, son,
brother, uncle, cousin, and grandfather. He was our hero and our
foundation and he will be greatly missed.
Jim is survived by his wife, Linda Lee Self, his daughters Penney
Hubbard, Jackie Tomaszewski, and Katie Musselman. Grandchildren Tyler
and Shellby Deitering, Edward Musselman and Latisha Skellen. Great
grandchildren Averyanna Musselman, Jacob Musselman, Autumn Skellen, Arya
Musselman and Noah Knightglaz. Brothers Steve and Scott Self, sisters
Rosemary Arnold, Fonda Nicholls and Vicky Kartchner. He is proceeded in
death by his parents Herman and Winona Self, brothers Rex Self and Don Self.
Memorial services for Jim Self will be held on January 2 at 12:00 p.m.
at the Willcox Quail Park Arena located at 801 N. Quail Dr. & Ft. Grant
Road, Willcox, AZ followed by a luncheon (approximately 2:00 p.m.) at
the LDS Church at 900 S. Encanto St., Willcox, AZ.
The family of Jim would like to thank Dan Douglas and the Westlawn
Chapel for their compassionate service, the Cochise Community Hospital
and all the staff for the loving care they gave Jim during his last days
and all of the friends and loved ones who have sent their many heartfelt
condolences and blessings. We are touched and grateful to you all.
