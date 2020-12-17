James Dean Self

James Dean Self

May 14, 1941 – December 13, 2020

James Dean Self was born on May 14, 1941 in the Bisbee hospital, the

first born son of Herman Dean Self and Winona Elizabeth Wilson- Self.

Shortly after he was born his parents moved him to St. David where he

spent his childhood with his mother and later his younger brother Don

while his father went into the Navy in World War II. Some of his fondest

memories as a child were of times spent living with his grandparents

James and Rose Wilson. He spoke often about his childhood memories as a

young boy and all the interesting things he learned from both his

grandmother and his grandfather which he believed help make him the man

he later became in life.

As a young man, Jim’s aspiration in life was to be a cowboy like his

uncle Ruben Wilson. He broke and trained his first horse at the age of

13. He quickly gained a reputation among some of the local ranchers for

being a “good hand” and was hired to break and train their horses. The

local ranchers soon realized that Jim was not only a good hand with a

horse, but a hard worker and was hired by many of the local ranches to

help during branding and gathering season to include the Kartchner

Ranch, Post Ranch, Haverty Ranch and Horse Camp Ranch at the age of 14.

He attended St. David High School where he excelled in sports. He loved

playing basketball, football, and competing in track. He was tall,

athletic and a star player for St. David High School in the mid to late

1950’s. When he was 17 he applied for a job with the Forest Service in

the Santa Rita Mountains as a Fire Guard. He had to tell them he was 18

to get the job but he needed work and knew he would not let them down.

During this time he met the love of his life, Linda Burkett of Benson.

They fell in love and were married in Benson, AZ on January 26, 1962.

Jim went to work for the Sands Ranch when they married and then went to

work for the Little Boquillas Ranch. Jim and his wife Linda had 3

daughters while working for the Boquillas over a 10 year period. They

lived at the Whetstone Camp, Hereford and Fairbank Headquarters where

Jim was the Foreman. Jim loved ranching, and being a cattleman and

teaching younger men how to be a true American Cowboy. He loved raising

his family on the ranch and having his younger siblings and family come

out to ranch and share his ranching experiences and lifestyle with them.

He built a solid reputation throughout Cochise County for his sincere

honesty, integrity and hard work ethic. So much so that in the early

1970’s the Sheriff of Cochise County, Jim Judd, contacted Jim and asked

him to come to Bisbee to talk with him about becoming a Deputy for the

Cochise County Sheriff’s Department. He joined the department, moved his

family to Willcox and attended the Arizona Law Enforcement Academy where

he graduated with honors. He worked for the Cochise County Sheriff’s

Department from August 1, 1973 to October 26, 1992 when he retired as

the Sergeant.

Shortly after his retirement, he and a group of his fellow officers

collaborated to form a Law Enforcement Rodeo Association known as the

L.E.R.A. Jim and his wife Linda participated in the L.E.R.A. rodeos held

all over the state of Arizona, New Mexico and Nevada for many years and

built lifelong friendships and memories along the way. Jim considered

these times as some of the best in his lifetime. During his retirement

he ventured back into the cattle business and partnered with his brother

Don Self on building a 100 head cow/calf operation. Jim was happy being

back in the saddle and being a cowboy again. He also went to work for

the Arizona Department of Agriculture as a part-time Brand Inspector. He

enjoyed going out to all the local ranches and visiting with them and

spending his Wednesday’s and Thursday’s at the Willcox Livestock Auction

checking in cattle and visiting with all the patrons of the livestock

sale. When he wasn’t working for the State, or working on his ranch, he

enjoyed team roping with friends, attending the L.E.R.A rodeos with

Linda, and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a friend to

everyone he met. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, son,

brother, uncle, cousin, and grandfather. He was our hero and our

foundation and he will be greatly missed.

Jim is survived by his wife, Linda Lee Self, his daughters Penney

Hubbard, Jackie Tomaszewski, and Katie Musselman. Grandchildren Tyler

and Shellby Deitering, Edward Musselman and Latisha Skellen. Great

grandchildren Averyanna Musselman, Jacob Musselman, Autumn Skellen, Arya

Musselman and Noah Knightglaz. Brothers Steve and Scott Self, sisters

Rosemary Arnold, Fonda Nicholls and Vicky Kartchner. He is proceeded in

death by his parents Herman and Winona Self, brothers Rex Self and Don Self.

Memorial services for Jim Self will be held on January 2 at 12:00 p.m.

at the Willcox Quail Park Arena located at 801 N. Quail Dr. & Ft. Grant

Road, Willcox, AZ followed by a luncheon (approximately 2:00 p.m.) at

the LDS Church at 900 S. Encanto St., Willcox, AZ.

The family of Jim would like to thank Dan Douglas and the Westlawn

Chapel for their compassionate service, the Cochise Community Hospital

and all the staff for the loving care they gave Jim during his last days

and all of the friends and loved ones who have sent their many heartfelt

condolences and blessings. We are touched and grateful to you all.

Linda, Penney, Jackie & Katie. You may express condolences at

www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of James Self as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments