James Earl Rex passed away suddenly July 7th, 2022. Jim was a lifelong Arizonan who was born June 10, 1942 in Miami, AZ and raised in the Safford area. He participated in football and basketball while at Safford High School, graduating in 1960. He attended Eastern Arizona Junior College where he met his wife of 59 years, Jo Frew. After marrying in 1963 they moved to Flagstaff to attend NAU. Graduating in 1966 with a degree in Education. He moved his growing family to Marana, AZ where he taught and coached for the next 30 plus years. Jim’s influence as a son, husband, father, Papa, teacher, coach, mentor and friend has had a profound impact in the community and school district.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents Lewis (Lou) G. Rex and Lola Gatlin Rex, and his sister Betty Lou Rex Mc Nair. He is survived by his wife Jo Frew Rex, his son Craig Andrew Rex (Janet) of Lakeside, AZ their sons Zane and Carson, his daughter Kristen Rex Snyder (Bryan) of Tucson, AZ and their children Shea, James, and Riley, and his older brother Alvin Rex (Sharon) of Tucson.
A Celebration of Life Open House will be held at the Marana Middle School gym in Marana. 11285 W. Grier Road, Marana, AZ on Saturday July 23 at 1 p.m. Memorials may be made to the Marana Middle School Athletic Department through tax credit or a donation in his name. (520)682-3243 https://www.maranausd.org or Alpine School District (928)339-4570 https://alpineschools.org Cards may be sent to Jo Rex, PO Box 78, Alpine, AZ 85920
