James Jackson Gilbert
James Jackson Gilbert, born in Clifton on March 1, 1936, passed away at the age of 83 on July 17, 2019, in Sedona.
He dedicated seven years with the Highway Patrol, nine years with Cement Transporters Inc., and retired with Salt River Project after nearly 20 years as a heavy equipment supervisor.
His passion was golfing and more golfing, riding his Gold Wing, and enjoying Old Time Fiddlers and playing a few tunes on his fiddle.
He is survived by: son, Anson (Diana) Gilbert, of Mesa; daughter, Shelly (Joe) Varela, of Cottonwood; son, David (Dinh) Gilbert, of Mesa; 17 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by: his parents, Henry and Amy Gilbert; brothers, Drue and Bill Gilbert; sisters, Thelma (Hogland) and Mildred (Wessing); and the love of his life, his wife Barbara in 2012.
Services will be held at Westcott Funeral Home, located at 1013 E. Mingus Ave., Cottonwood, on Aug. 3, 2019, with viewing from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., and services beginning at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, consider donation to Compassus Hospice at www.hospicecompassus.com, 928-284-0180, in James Gilbert’s name.
