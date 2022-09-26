James "Lance" Weech

On Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, James "Lance" Weech, loving husband and father passed away peacefully in his home.

Lance was a devoted husband to Monika for 52.75 years and was a loving father to Steffen and Tera Weech, Eric and Amy Weech, Diane and James Nichols, Jared and Jennifer Weech, Kenneth and Natalie Weech, and Clint and Valerie Weech. He was happiest when spending time with his family. He was a proud grandfather to 32 grandchildren and one great grandchild.

