James Michael Gauna Holguin, 26, of Safford passed away on Sept. 25, 2021, at the age of 26. He was born May 5, 1995, in Phoenix, AZ to Jaime M. Holguin and Lisa M. Gauna.
James Michael grew up in Safford and attended church at Our Lady of Guadalupe in Solomon. He attended Solomon and Safford schools, graduating from Safford High School in 2013. He then graduated with an AAS degree from Eastern Arizona College in 2014 and a BAS degree from Arizona State University in 2017.
James had many jobs and side jobs from pouring concrete and building houses, to fighting fires. He currently worked at the City of Safford as a project coordinator and served the Safford Volunteer Fire Department as a lieutenant. James met his soulmate Kimberly in 2015, and got his very first dog, Ty Goose, in 2018.
James enjoyed listening to music, singing and dancing anywhere, spending time with his family and friends, and having fun with anyone he met. He loved cooking and of course eating, just like his dad. He also enjoyed construction, working on his truck and house, and watching all AZ sports teams, especially the Sun Devils. Some of his proudest moments include becoming a godparent and adding to his collection of godchildren, becoming a fireman, buying his house, and of course seeing The Rolling Stones in concert.
James had an infectious laugh and was well known for the noises he made, the impressions he did, and for quoting the movie Tombstone. He was hardworking, determined, respectful, and a perfectionist. He was the most selfless and loving person who always wanted to be the life of the party.
James is survived by his grandfather Inocente Holguin, his parents Jaime Holguin and Lisa Gauna, and his many aunts, uncles, cousins, and godchildren.
James was a man among men, who lived life focused on family, food, and friends. His spirit and personality were a gift and will forever be missed.
A visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at the McDougal's Caldwell Funeral Chapel from 4 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. with the Recitation of the Rosary to follow at the St. Rose of Lima Church at 7 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church with interment to follow in the Safford Cemetery.
