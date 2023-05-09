James Milton Simms, 91, of Casa Grande, AZ passed away after a valiant battle with cancer in Tucson, AZ on April 25, 2023. James was born on September 2, 1931 in Lordsburg, NM to Marshall Lee Simms and Elsie Grace Foster.
James was raised in Clifton, Arizona. James was an active man throughout his life and only stopped driving two weeks ago. He and his wife Lyn enjoyed participating in the Sabbar Shrine for many years. He was also the chief aide to the potentate. Jim was a 32nd degree Freemason and served in the U.S. Navy for 4 years. Jim and his wife of 69 years spent majority of their time living throughout the state of Arizona. He enjoyed politics and always wanted to “help the little guy”. His hobbies included studying Arizona History, travelling throughout Arizona, and going up the Coronado Trail to the Black River, coin collecting (especially pennies), Sudoku, reading, fishing, poker, dominos, and spending time with his family. Jim was a voracious lover of his family and he loved cooking for them, they looked forward to his homemade tamales, potpies, dessert pies, and green chile.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Gwendolyn Jean Wright.
Survivors include his wife, Marilyn J Simms, children, Debra Lyn Espinoza, Timothy James Simms (JoAnne Simms), grandchildren, Marc Cueto, JoLyn Johnson , Tami Tinkle, Ricardo James Espinoza, Amber Espinoza, Tanisha Espinoza, brother, Foster Simms, and 11 great grandchildren.
Services will be held at Heritage Casa Grande Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 17th, 2023 with Visitation starting at 10 a.m. with a Funeral Service to begin at 12pm. A graveside service will be held at a later date at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Marana.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Sabbar Shrine in his honor.
Heritage Casa Grande Funeral Home entrusted with the arrangements.