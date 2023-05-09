James Milton Simms

James Milton Simms, 91, of Casa Grande, AZ passed away after a valiant battle with cancer in Tucson, AZ on April 25, 2023. James was born on September 2, 1931 in Lordsburg, NM to Marshall Lee Simms and Elsie Grace Foster.

James was raised in Clifton, Arizona. James was an active man throughout his life and only stopped driving two weeks ago. He and his wife Lyn enjoyed participating in the Sabbar Shrine for many years. He was also the chief aide to the potentate. Jim was a 32nd degree Freemason and served in the U.S. Navy for 4 years. Jim and his wife of 69 years spent majority of their time living throughout the state of Arizona. He enjoyed politics and always wanted to “help the little guy”. His hobbies included studying Arizona History, travelling throughout Arizona, and going up the Coronado Trail to the Black River, coin collecting (especially pennies), Sudoku, reading, fishing, poker, dominos, and spending time with his family. Jim was a voracious lover of his family and he loved cooking for them, they looked forward to his homemade tamales, potpies, dessert pies, and green chile.

