James Richard Hoyle "Dick" of Pima passed away on August 27, 2022 at the age of 66. He was born on May 12, 1956 in San Manuel, Arizona to Frank Hoyle and Jolene Hawkins.Dick is survived by his children Karma Gutierrez, Jason Roberts, Kara Richards, Valarie Castro, Krystal Hoyle, and Clara Gauna; his 19 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, 3 sisters and brother.Dick is welcomed into heaven by his parents Frank Hoyle and Jolene Hawkins, his Step Father Bill Hawkins, his love Susan Castro and his Nino and Nina, Ignacio "Nacho" and Clara Castro.