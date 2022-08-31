James Richard Hoyle

James Richard Hoyle “Dick” of Pima passed away on August 27, 2022 at the age of 66. He was born on May 12, 1956 in San Manuel, Arizona to Frank Hoyle and Jolene Hawkins.

Dick is survived by his children Karma Gutierrez, Jason Roberts, Kara Richards, Valarie Castro, Krystal Hoyle, and Clara Gauna; his 19 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, 3 sisters and brother.

