James Torres, Sr.
On Saturday, November 21, 2020, James Torres, Sr., loving husband, father, brother and papa passed away with his family at his side. He was 75.
Jimmy, as he was best known as, was born March 18, 1945, to Armando Torres and Francis Olivas in Morenci, Arizona. Jimmy was raised in Morenci where he attended elementary school, graduated from high school and later joined the United States Air Force.
On June 26, 1971, Jimmy married the love of his life, Eva Alicia Beltran; they celebrated 49 loving years together. From that union came James Patrick Torres II and Veronica Torres Smith. Jimmy was extremely proud of his children and the family that he raised.
Nothing could stop Jimmy’s creativity and love for nature. He had a green thumb and loved to keep up his yard, fruit trees and flowers blooming. He was also quite the handyman, he could and would build and fix anything that you needed.
Jimmy will be remembered best for his friendly, giving and outgoing personality. Also, his love for helping with the Newman Center tri-tip dinner, hunting, cooking and spending time with his brothers and extended family.
Jimmy is preceded in death by: his father, Armando Torres; his mother, Frances Diaz; stepfather, Marcelino Diaz; his brothers, Sonny Torres, Charlie Torres and Tommy Diaz.
He is survived by: his wife, Eva Torres; son, Jimmy Torres Jr. (Rebecca); daughter, Veronica Smith (Ernie); nine grandchildren, Mark, Christian and Sarina Smith, Brianna, James P. III and Celestine Torres, Jared, Ariella and Aislyn Garcia; two great-granddaughters, Aria Torres and Jaidah Andrews; brother, Bobby Torres (Millie); sister, Terry Saiz (Jimmy); and many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. Torres is currently pending and will be announced at a later date.
