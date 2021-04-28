Janet Ferrin LeBlanc, 71, of Thatcher, passed away April 27, 2021, with her loving family by her side. She was a woman of kindness, genuine goodness, integrity, generosity, and a deep and sincere love of the Lord.
Janet was born to the late Ray and Ramona Ferrin of Pima, AZ on Oct. 29, 1949. She graduated from Pima High School and went on to get her administrative assistant degree at EAC. She worked as secretary for the City of Safford Public Works for 20 years before happily retiring.
She was a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and loved to play the piano for services.
She is survived by: her nine children, Anett, Denise, Suzanne, Michelle (Aldrin), Cherie, Michael (Charlotte), Joshua (Melissa), Jacob (Bailey), and Adam (Trystn); along with many grandchildren who she loved and enjoyed. The most important thing in her life was her cherished family.
She is preceded in death by: her father, Ray; her mother, Ramona; her brother, Max; and her sister, Raleen.
Funeral services for Janet will be conducted Saturday, May 1, 2021, at 10 a.m., at the Temple View Chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (5291 US-70 in Central), by Bishop Eric Haller of the Thatcher 5th Ward. Concluding services will follow in the Pima Cemetery.
Family will receive friends Saturday morning, May 1, 2021, from 9 a.m. until 9:45 a.m., in the Temple View Chapel Relief Society Room.
Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.
