June 8, 1938 – March 25, 2021
Janet Webb Norton, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to all, peacefully passed from this life, leaving a body worn out in service to God and her family.
Janet was born on June 8, 1938 in Lehi, Utah to Vern William and Effie Duella Wray Webb. She was the fourth child of five born to her parents and the home she was raised in was filled with unconditional love where she had a strong and lasting relationship with her three sisters.
In 1960 Janet met Norman Norton and they were married on Aug. 25, 1961 in the Mesa Arizona Temple. They made Duncan, AZ their home and they raised five boys on a small farm along the Gila River. The Lord, His gospel and love of family was paramount in her home. Janet cherished her marriage and the family she had helped to create and raise.
Janet was a life-long member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and she served in many callings including Primary President, Relief Society President, Stake Relief Society President, primary teacher, seminary teacher and as a ministering sister. She was faithful in her callings and rarely missed a Sunday and her responsibilities. She had an abiding testimony of the restored gospel of Jesus Christ and shared it often with her family and others.
Janet was an excellent homemaker. She loved to cook and bake for her family and was famous for her cherry pies. She was also an expert budgeter as evidenced by her well-worn green budget books that were a hallmark in her home. Janet loved the outdoors and was an avid daily walker. Many friends were invited to join her on those early morning walks which served to deepen their friendships.
Janet worked for many years as a full-time secretary in the Church Educational System and found joy in interacting with the seminary students daily. After retiring, she served for years in The Gila Valley Temple and then spent the rest of her time with her children and grandchildren. She lived to love each one of them deeply and considers them jewels in her crown, her joy and her life! Her posterity has absolutely no doubt as to the love she has for them because she would always ask them the same question, “Do you know how much I love you?”
The capstone of Janet’s life is found in the last few lines of her self-written life history: “The Savior loves us. He knows our sorrows and our joys. Heavenly Father hears our prayers, and we must trust in Him. His promises are sure.”
Janet was preceded in death by her mother Effie, her father Vern, her stepmother Lucile, her brother Wray Vern and her sister Marva Aikens (Dave). She is survived by her sisters Shirley Southwick (Mike) and Elaine Ash (Don), her five sons, Gregg Webb (LaNae), Bret Paul (Dawn), Elbert Randall (Susan), Douglas Vern (Christianne), Eric John, 24 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held to remember and honor Janet’s life on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 10 am at the Old Pima Chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 49 S. 100 W., Pima, AZ. Family and friends are invited to a viewing one hour preceding the service.
The funeral service will be streamed live on Facebook. To watch the service, log on to your Facebook account, search for McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel, “Like” our page, then scroll down our page until you find the streaming live Norton services, 5 minutes prior to the service starting, at approximately 9:55 a.m.
