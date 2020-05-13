Jason Luis Jurado, formerly of Safford, passed away on May 9, 2020, in Phoenix, AZ. He was born to Martin Luis Jurado & Patricia Gina Medina Jurado on February 18, 1987, in Safford, AZ.
A visitation will be held on Monday, May 18, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the McDougal's Caldwell Funeral Chapel followed by the Recitation of the Rosary at 7 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at the Safford Cemetery beginning at 10:30 a.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDougal's Caldwell Funeral Chapel & Gila Valley Crematory. Online condolences may be extended at www.caldwellfuneralchapel.com.