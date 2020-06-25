Jason Roybal, or “Jbal,” a longtime resident of Thatcher, passed into eternity Saturday evening, June 13, 2020, at his residence. Jbal was 47.
Funeral services for Jbal will be conducted Saturday afternoon, June 27, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., at Vining Funeral Home’s “Chapel of the Valley.”
The family will receive friends Saturday afternoon June 27, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m., also at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.