Jasper Pat French passed away Dec. 26, 2021 with his loving wife Margaret of 60 years and his family by his side.
He was born Mar. 1, 1942 in Duncan, Arizona to Pat and Dolores French.
Jasper grew up and attended school in Duncan, Arizona graduating in 1960. He married Margaret Denton June 10, 1961 and had 60 happy years. He also had four children who challenged him at times but always loved and respected him.
Jasper was an electrician for 56 years, a mechanic, farmer, raised some cattle and was an all around handyman. He could do anything and his family used his skills often.
He loved to hunt, fish, camp and spend time with his family. He was father to four children and Papa to 13 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren. He was a “Ford” man and could often be found teasing those in the family who didn’t drive Ford vehicles.
His Children have always looked up to him and tried to make him proud, his approval was always cherished. His grandchildren and great grandchildren loved their Papa and he could often be found playing with him. He will be greatly missed by all of his family.
Jasper worked in Morenci, Arizona for 23 years and at the Palo Verde Nuclear plant for APS for 22 years.
He retired in 2006 and returned to Duncan, Arizona .
Jasper Pat French is survived by his wife Margaret French children Denise French, Ellen (John) Pelto, Deborah (Wade) Sexton, Chuck (Sandy) French, 13 Grandchildren, 27 Great Grandchildren, three brothers Frank French, Wayne French, Clint French and his canine companion Chip.
He was preceded in death by his parents Pat and Dolores French.
Viewing is scheduled for January 3, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel. Graveside services will be January 4, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at the Duncan Cemetery in Duncan, Arizona.
Arrangements are being cared for by McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel located at 112 E. Main Street, Safford, AZ 85546, 928-428-1740, www.caldwellfuneralchapel.com.
