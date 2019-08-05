Jay James McClelland
Jay James McClelland, 84, passed away with his wife and children by his side Aug. 3, 2019, in his home in Thatcher.
Memorial services will be held at 10:10 a.m. Aug. 10, 2019, at Real Life Community Church of the Nazarene in Safford, with the Reverend Johnny Wilson officiating. Arrangements are by Vining Funeral Home.
Jay was born in Reserve, N.M., to William B. and Willamae McClelland in May 24, 1935. He married Opal Charlene Deshazer on June 20, 1953, in Phoenix.
Jay worked as a drywall finisher, and the last 30 years of his career he was a superintendent for Pacific Partitions in Seattle.
He was a veteran and served in the Army in Germany from 1957 to 1959. Jay was active in his church.
Jay was preceded in death by his parents, William and Willamae.
Jay is survived by: his wife, Opal; daughter, Sandra Altenreid, of Chino Valley; son, Roger McClelland, of Puyallup, Wash.; son, Jeff McClelland, of Bend, Ore.; son, Hollen McClelland, of Moses Lake, Wash.; sister, Marjorie Ann Parks, of Billings, Mont.; sister, Rosalie Pratt, of Thatcher; brother, John McClelland, of Monroe, Wash.; granddaughter, April Wachter, of Flagstaff; grandson, Brian Altenreid, of Payson; grandson, Joshua McClelland, of Stevensville, Md.; and great-grandchildren, Jayden, Ashlynn, Chris, Jonovan, Madigan and Jack.
Jay was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was a talented artist, and singer-songwriter musician. He loved singing his gospel songs in church, and his songs have inspired and blessed countless people over the years.
He loved football and going on long trail rides in the sandrail, and waterskiing in his younger years.
He was a gentle and kind man; he was dearly loved and will be missed by all who knew him.
The family of Jay McClelland wishes to extend our sincere thanks and gratitude to: Dr. Batty; nurses, Sara, Joy and Laura, of Arizona Family Hospice; Reverend Johnny Wilson and members of the Real Life Community Church of the Nazarene; and friends and neighbors who have been so kind and supportive.