Jayne Walter Owens
Jayne Walter Owens
After a small breakfast with her friends and caregivers at Sunrise Terrace in San Luis Obispo, singing “My ‘Body’ Lies Over the Ocean,” then resting in her recliner, Jayne W. Owens passed quietly from this life, blessed with the Lord’s merciful graces, on Sept. 25, 2021, after a full life of nearly 97 years.
Jayne Addie Davis was born on Nov. 17, 1924, in Logansport, Indiana, the third of four sisters, to Merrell Leo Davis and Zella Marie Hinkle. The family lived on the farm of her grandparents, Frank and Addie Davis during her early childhood, and Jayne writes of milking the cow, watermelons, chicken eggs, threshing wheat, and brushing her Grandma Addie’s hair at night.
Her father was a Methodist minister who gave up the ministry during the Great Depression, and in 1929 the family moved to Texas, finally settling in Houston, never to see her grandparents again. Jayne writes of being very poor, hand-me-down clothes, shoes with holes, never a doctor or dentist, birthday party or birthday cake. “We were ‘Children of the depression’”, she wrote. While at first called “damned Yankees!” the family in time was accepted as “Texans,” and Jayne graduated in 1942 as Class Poet and artist from Sam Houston High School, the first class to graduate after the beginning of World War II — “but our lives all changed,” “where we had planned,” “what we were going to do with our lives.” The four “Davis girls” attended USO dances with many “northern boys who could sure Jitterbug,” bringing them home to her mom who thought she was running a branch of the USO.
Jayne met Air Force 2nd Lieutenant, Silas William Walter, from Monterey, California (via Wisconsin and Fresno) and after three months they were married, Jayne gave birth at barely 19 to her daughter, “my precious Lynda.” During the war, she traveled all over the country with a baby, from Houston to Monterey where Si’s father lived, working on the sardine lines in Canary Row, to Houston, Great Bend, Kansas, New Orleans, Fresno, and Ogden, Utah, living on food rations (but no diapers), like everyone else; “How I did it, I have no idea.” That’s why they are called the “Greatest Generation.”
After the war, the family moved to San Francisco where Si accepted a job as an insurance adjuster from a man he met on the train during the war. Jayne gave birth to their son, William Silas (“Bill”) Walter, on her 26th birthday, and the family soon moved to Fresno. The family moved often, from Fresno to Monterey, Visalia, Yuba City, Hanford, again to Fresno, then Salinas, and Santa Barbara. At 32, Jayne became a beauty operator in Visalia which she continued until 1980 in each place they moved to. She saved her “tip money” by quarters, dimes, nickels and sometimes a Kennedy half-dollar, to pay the family’s share of her son’s education at Claremont McKenna College from 1968-72.
Jayne writes that “the tragedy of my life was when my daughter, Lynda, died”, at age 23, leaving two little girls, Julie and Carrie, age 2 and 4. “I always said I wanted a little girl and I lost one but got two more precious little girls.” A year after her daughter’s passing, Jayne started doing her art at age 42 and got totally absorbed in it. She sold more than 400 paintings, at first mostly to beauty shop patrons, and collected Blue Ribbons in County Fairs in Fresno, Salinas, Santa Barbara, Farmington, Anacortes, Eastern Arizona and others. She painted about where she lived, airy California seascapes, arid desert vistas, and occasional portraits. She was a life-long avid knitter of cherished and beautiful Afghans, sweaters, scarves, and Christmas stockings and baby blankets for every new-born who came along.
Jayne married her second husband, Rex W. Owens (a WWII Veteran in the Merchant Marines) on Thanksgiving Day, 1980, and began a new life, once again moving often as work on construction was completed on projects such as windmills in Wyoming to North Slope movable refineries in Anacortes. They retired in Eden, Arizona in 1985, where she remained until Rex’s passing on June 17, 2010. They were well-loved in Pima County and left a large and important collection of Native American artifacts and pottery including Hohokam Mogollon vessels, dating to between 1600 to 1800 A.D., painstakingly reconstructed from shards on their own property (registered “Owens-Colvin Site”) which they gifted to and is now on display in the Historical Society Museum in Thatcher, Arizona. It is the largest collection of its kind ever assembled in the Gila Valley.
After her second husband died, Jayne fulfilled her dream of returning to California, where she lived on Pismo Street near her son and daughter-in-law’s family for the past 11 years, enjoying twin grandchildren now 13-years-old, Silas and Alessandra. She also felt blessed to enjoy three great-grandchildren who all attended Cal Poly and would visit her regularly. She lived on her own with caregiver assistance until April of this year, when she moved to Sunrise Terrace.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Bill and Michelle Walter, grandchildren Silas and Alessandra Walter, San Luis Obispo; granddaughter Carrie Lynn and her husband Robert Dentici, (Lake Forrest); great grandchildren, Joel, Jacob, and Kristen Dentici; granddaughter, Julie Anne Hultgren; and many nieces and nephews and their children, including her nieces Peggy Sherman (Davie, Florida) and Joyce and her husband Richard Ellis (New Orleans); nieces, Karen and Kathy Teague, (Metairie, La.), nephew Tommy Teague, Esq. (Baton Rouge).
Due to continuing COVID-19 precautions, there will be a private interment ceremony in the near future. Please donate to your favorite charity in lieu of flowers. Jayne’s family is grateful for her many friends, living and passed, who contributed to the quality and richness of her life.
Due to continuing COVID-19 limitations in California, there will be a graveside service in the near future.