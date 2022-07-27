Jayson Jerome Haynie took his final flight on Sunday, July 17, 2022. He was born on April 2, 1966, in Colorado Springs, Colorado to Margery Haynie. He spent his early years in Safford, Arizona, where his construction career began. Jayson spent over 25 years of his professional life with Kellogg Brown & Root.
He is survived by his children, Chelsey Knox, Justin Haynie, Lacy Haynie-Ferrell, Shelby Gray and Son-in-Law, Jerrod. He left fourteen beautiful, and strong grandchildren, sister; Katie Marks; and a niece and nephew.
He was down to earth, open minded, and found peace in the simple things of this life, especially the sun setting over the water. He was loving and kind all while being a very strong man. He worked extremely hard for everything he ever had. He loved his children, great food, good music, his work family, and most of all, the sand between his toes. Jayson loved travelling the world for work and adventure. He enjoyed experiencing all cultures and all walks of life. Jayson was preceded in death by his mother Margery Haynie, his wife, Sandra Nalley-Haynie, & son Deven Nalley. Jayson will be missed by all who knew him. “ Carpe Diem “
