JB Hawkins Nov 7, 2021

JB Hawkins, of Pima, entered life eternal Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at his residence with his wife, Linda, and family around him. He was 84.

Services for JB are currently pending and will be announced at a later date.

Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.