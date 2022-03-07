Purchase Access

Jeannine Whitmer, a resident of Central, quietly passed into eternal life Tuesday evening, March 1, 2022, at her residence, with her son and daughter-in-law at her bedside. Jeannine was 91.

Funeral services for Jeannine are currently pending and will be announced at a later date.

Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Jeannine Whitmer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

