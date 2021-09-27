Jennifer Stailey Berg Lemons Sep 27, 2021 Sep 27, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jennifer Stailey Berg Lemons, of Safford, passed Sept. 22, 2021. She was 50.Services for Jennifer will be Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at 2 p.m., at the Safford Stake Center of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.Viewing Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at 1 p.m., also at the Stake Center.Burial will be next to her husband, Erich, in Cheney, Washington.Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com.Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home. To plant a tree in memory of Jennifer Lemons as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Safford Stake Center Jennifer Stailey Berg Lemons Burial Condolence Erich Cheney Funeral Home Load comments Most Popular Recall petition taken out against Sheriff Sumner Three Safford residents killed in Highway 191 crash Investigation into Morenci mine fatality continues Thomas Delaware Ross, Jr. Duncan Wildkats defeat Warriors in heart-stopping fashion Financial expert gives Duncan Town Council tutorial on forensic, regular audits DPS working fatal crash on U.S. 191 Fatal accident at Morenci mine under investigation 2021 SalsaFest Homeless people tricky problem for local law enforcement Sign up for our email newsletters