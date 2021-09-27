Jennifer Stailey Berg Lemons, of Safford, passed Sept. 22, 2021. She was 50.

Services for Jennifer will be Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at 2 p.m., at the Safford Stake Center of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Viewing Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at 1 p.m., also at the Stake Center.

Burial will be next to her husband, Erich, in Cheney, Washington.

