Jerry Dennis Kieffer
Jerry Dennis Kieffer entered into eternal rest, surrounded by his loving family, on May 24, 2020, at the age of 76.
Jerry was born on November 12, 1943, in Safford, Arizona, to Bill and Eva Kieffer. He was the youngest of three children. He attended school in Pima, Arizona and graduated in 1962.
His career includes the Pima Shell Station, Daley’s Construction, Phelps Dodge and the Arizona Department of Transportation.
Jerry met his wife, Judy, in Pima at the age of 10. They were married September 7, 1962 and sealed for time and all eternity in the Mesa Arizona Temple on March 17, 1965. Their union was blessed with three children; Nainya, Vincent and Michael.
Jerry loved to hunt, travel, woodworking and Halloween. For over 20 years he loved to put on a haunted house that the whole valley enjoyed immensely. Jerry was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He held numerous callings and loved them all.
Jerry is preceded in death by: his parents, Bill and Eva Kieffer; his brother, Darrell Kieffer and sister-in-law, Faye; his sister, Rholene Pollock and brother-in-law, Lamell.
Jerry is survived by: his wife of 57 years, Judy; his three children, Nainya (Larry) Pickard of Gilbert, Vince (Lisa) Kieffer of Pima and Mike (Kristie) Kieffer of Prescott; his seven grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren with one on the way.
Family will receive friends Friday evening, May 29, 2020, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., at the Vining Funeral Home.
Graveside funeral services for Jerry will be conducted Saturday evening, May 30, 2020, at 6:00 p.m., in the Pima Cemetery by Bishop Jared Ray of the Pima First Ward.
Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.