Jerry Marshall, of Safford, entered into rest Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at his residence with his wife, Patricia, at his side. He was 71.

Services for Jerry are currently pending for Saturday, February 19, 2022, and will be announced at a later date.

Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Jerry Marshall as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

