Jerry Michael Scott

Jerry Michael Scott passed away on May 26, 2023 at the age of 80 in his beloved home in Tonto Basin, AZ. “God’s country” as he liked to call it.

Jerry was born on April 12, 1943 in the Gila Valley town of Safford, Arizona to E. Walter (Bing) and Pauline Scott. Jerry’s grandparents came to the Gila Valley as children in covered wagons with the first settlers. His great grandparents were some of the first farmers in the Gila Valley. As a youngster, Jerry liked to spend his time hunting jackrabbits and birds in the foothills of Mount Graham or camping and fishing in the small lakes. During his teenage years Jerry worked on nearby farms and ranches eventually meeting and marrying his lifetime love, Sharon Young. They were married on July 5, 1963 and would have celebrated 60 years of marriage this year.

