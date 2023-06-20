Jerry Michael Scott passed away on May 26, 2023 at the age of 80 in his beloved home in Tonto Basin, AZ. “God’s country” as he liked to call it.
Jerry was born on April 12, 1943 in the Gila Valley town of Safford, Arizona to E. Walter (Bing) and Pauline Scott. Jerry’s grandparents came to the Gila Valley as children in covered wagons with the first settlers. His great grandparents were some of the first farmers in the Gila Valley. As a youngster, Jerry liked to spend his time hunting jackrabbits and birds in the foothills of Mount Graham or camping and fishing in the small lakes. During his teenage years Jerry worked on nearby farms and ranches eventually meeting and marrying his lifetime love, Sharon Young. They were married on July 5, 1963 and would have celebrated 60 years of marriage this year.
In the early years, Jerry worked as a heavy equipment operator, taking jobs where ever he could and eventually landing in the copper mining town of Morenci, Arizona where he became an Electrician and I & C Technician. He was probably most proud of his work as a volunteer fireman, eventually becoming fire chief of the Morenci Volunteer Fire Department where he was commended for his leadership. In 1979, Jerry and the family moved to Washington state where Jerry began a 30+ year career traveling and working in the nuclear power industry, before retiring in his home state of Arizona. Jerry worked in almost every western state and Tennessee, but Arizona and Texas were where he felt most comfortable.
Jerry is survived by daughter and son in law Kim and Mike Meeds; daughter Sara Orr; Grandsons Justin Meeds and David Meeds; sister in law Mimi Young; brother and sister in law Stan and Patty Young; nephews Brandon Scott(Ashley), Jeff Young, TJ Abeyta(Lacey), Nathan Young; nieces Paulla Opry(Arvid), Kristen Young, Mia Young, and many wonderful extended family and friends. Jerry was preceded in death by his wife Sharon, parents Bing and Pauline Scott, in laws William and Dorothy Young, brothers Walter Scott, Jr and John Palmer Scott, brothers in law Steve Young and Bill Young, and nephew John Michael Scott.
Funeral services are pending.
