On Sunday, March 5, Jerry O. Hoopes, father, grandfather, and friend passed away. He was 86 years old.

Jerry was born in his family home in Thatcher, the fifth son of Grover and Nora Hoopes. Jerry graduated from Thatcher High School class of 1954 and served in the United States Navy where he was trained in cryptography. After leaving the Navy, he finished his electrical training and worked as an electrician in the Phoenix area. He moved his family back to the Gila Valley in 1983 and worked for EAC on their maintenance staff until he retired. Jerry loved the outdoors and hunting but most of all he loved his children.

