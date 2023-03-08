On Sunday, March 5, Jerry O. Hoopes, father, grandfather, and friend passed away. He was 86 years old.
Jerry was born in his family home in Thatcher, the fifth son of Grover and Nora Hoopes. Jerry graduated from Thatcher High School class of 1954 and served in the United States Navy where he was trained in cryptography. After leaving the Navy, he finished his electrical training and worked as an electrician in the Phoenix area. He moved his family back to the Gila Valley in 1983 and worked for EAC on their maintenance staff until he retired. Jerry loved the outdoors and hunting but most of all he loved his children.
Jerry is survived by: eleven children, Renee Reed (Brad), Denise Payne (Mike), M’Lee Goodman (Kenny), Jr. Hoopes (Teresa), Curtis Hoopes (Tracy), Bethany Hill (Robert), Darin Hoopes (Gorgy), Malyn Dexter (Jon), Amber Humphrey (Neil), Shirine Rowley (Harold) and Valayne Lambson (Pierce); thirty-nine grandchildren; thirty-five great-grandchildren; and one great-great- grandchild. Jerry is preceded in death by: his parents, Grover Hoopes and Nora Lamoreaux Hoopes; four brothers, Lamro, Wyeth, Avon and George Arthur “GA”; a sister, Nel Skinner; and a son, Derek L. Hoopes.
Funeral services for Jerry will be conducted Saturday morning, March 11, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., at the Thatcher Stake Center of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Concluding services with military honors conferred by the United States Navy Honor Detail and the Gila Valley Veterans Honor Guard will follow in the Thatcher Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Friday evening, March 10, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., at the Vining Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Saturday morning, March 11, 2023, 10:00 a.m. at the Thatcher Stake Center of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
To plant a tree in memory of Jerry Hoopes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.