Jessica Smallwood
Jessica Smallwood, age 35 and a resident of Thatcher, passed away Saturday morning, April 18, 2020.
Funeral services for Jessica will be conducted Saturday, May 2, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Vining Funeral Home’s “Chapel of the Valley.”
Family will receive friends Saturday, May 2, 2020, from 1:30 p.m. until 2 p.m., at the Vining Funeral Home.
The family asks for those who are planning on attending services to be dressed in Jessica’s favorite color, hot pink.
