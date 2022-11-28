Jessie Agnes Lasinsky, 95, died Nov. 16 in Stafford, Ariz. Born in Carrolltown, Pa., on Feb. 1, 1927, to the late Will and Ruby (Dulaney) Trexler. She also was preceded in death by husband, Walter; daughter, Barbara (July 2022), and three brothers. Survived by son, David (Mary Beth), of Nanty Glo, Pa., and three grandchildren, Maraya, Arlington, Va.; Dr. Anne (Dr. Ashwin Hegde) Lethbridge, Canada, and Eric (Lane) and great grandson David Wayne of Colver, Pa.
She is also survived by sisters Lucille Janisko and Virginia Falke and many nieces and nephews. Prior to relocating to Arizona in 1978, Jessie worked for Prave Insurance Agency in Nanty Glo.
Always willing to learn and try new things, she started a second chapter in her life in Arizona and began running 5K races and received several awards. She was very active in St. Rose of Lima Parish and made many friends in the Gila Valley.
Jessie was a hard worker, never one to sit and relax, and lived her life in service to others. She was a devout Catholic and drew great strength from her unwavering faith.
Funeral mass will be held on Dec. 6 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima and burial in Safford Cemetery. Vining Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Jessie Lasinsky as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.