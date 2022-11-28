Jessie Agnes Lasinsky

Jessie Agnes Lasinsky, 95, died Nov. 16 in Stafford, Ariz. Born in Carrolltown, Pa., on Feb. 1, 1927, to the late Will and Ruby (Dulaney) Trexler. She also was preceded in death by husband, Walter; daughter, Barbara (July 2022), and three brothers. Survived by son, David (Mary Beth), of Nanty Glo, Pa., and three grandchildren, Maraya, Arlington, Va.; Dr. Anne (Dr. Ashwin Hegde) Lethbridge, Canada, and Eric (Lane) and great grandson David Wayne of Colver, Pa.

She is also survived by sisters Lucille Janisko and Virginia Falke and many nieces and nephews. Prior to relocating to Arizona in 1978, Jessie worked for Prave Insurance Agency in Nanty Glo.

