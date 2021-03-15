Jessie G. Aguilar of Thatcher passed away on Feb. 12, 2021, in Globe, AZ at the age of 85. She was born on Sept. 11, 1935 in Solomon, AZ to David G. Montez and Pola Gonzalez Montez and siblings Manuel, Angel, Beatrice, Carmela, and David Montez, Jr.
In 1954, Jessie married her true love Mike Aguilar in Solomon, and settled down there to begin their lives together. They were blessed with five children; Michael, Kathie, Ronnie, Ricky, and Arlene.
Jessie really enjoyed her puzzle books, and watching her grandchildren play softball and football games. She also enjoyed going to Big Lake for family reunions every summer.
She is survived by her beloved husband Mike Aguilar, and her loving children Michael Aguilar, Kathie Aguilar, Ronnie (Theresa) Aguilar, Ricky Aguilar, and Arlene (Steven) Lewis. Jessie is also survived by her siblings Beatrice Muñoz, Carmela Ortega, and David Montez, Jr., 7 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren.
Jessie was preceded in death by her parents, David and Pola Montez, her siblings Manuel, and Angel Montez, and her great-grandson Josiah Aguilar.
Services were held on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at the McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel beginning with a visitation at 11 a.m. followed by the Rosary at noon with the graveside service at 1 p.m. in the Safford Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel & Gila Valley Crematory. Online condolences may be extended at www.caldwellfuneralchapel.com.