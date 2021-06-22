Jesus Antonio Quezada "Toño", age 41, entered into eternal life on Friday, June 18, 2021, in Pima, AZ. Antonio was born June 13, 1980, in Delicias Chihuahua to Jose and Maria Quezada.
Antonio was a loving son, brother, and uncle. He was always a fun and outgoing person who would befriend everyone he met. He enjoyed spending his time outdoors. He spent his week working hard to help provide for his family and his weekends were spent enjoying time with his family. Antonio was always the life of the party and enjoyed dancing every chance he got.
Antonio is survived by: his parents, Jose & Maria Quezada; his brothers Cesar, Luis, Armando, Juan Carlos; and many nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 5-7 pm, Thursday, June 24, 2021, at McDougal's Caldwell Funeral Chapel located at 112 E. Main St. Safford, Arizona 85546.
A Rosary will begin at 10 am with the Mass of the Resurrection to follow at 11:00 am at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church located at 311 S. Central Ave. Safford, Arizona 85546. Interment will follow the services at Pima Cemetery in Pima, Arizona.
Services are cared for by McDougal's Caldwell Funeral Chapel located at 112 E. Main St. Safford, Arizona 85546, 928-428-1740.