Jim L. Bleak of Thatcher, Arizona, entered into eternal rest at his home on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. Jim was born on Jan. 18, 1940, in Pima, Arizona to Charles Milton Bleak and Irene Lankford Bleak with siblings Arthur, Floyd, JoAnne, and Laverne.
Jim graduated from San Juan High School in 1959 and then served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Virginia and North Carolina. After returning from his mission, Jim joined the United States Army in 1965 where he honorably served his country until being discharged in 1967.
In 1968, Jim married the love of his life, Hansene Denison, for time and all eternity in the Mesa Arizona Temple and they were later blessed again with the births of their two children; Amy and Nathan. Jim worked for the Graham County Sheriff's department as a jail sergeant until he retired, 23 years later.
Jim loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He also enjoyed working in his yard. He was a big prankster and a tease, good-natured, fun-loving, happy, and friendly. Jim was an active member of his church and faithfully served in many positions.
He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Hansene Bleak, his children Amy Bleak Storment and Nathan Bleak, his sister Laverne (Ralph) Slaugh, two grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents Charles & Irene Bleak, and his two brothers Arthur & Floyd Bleak, his sister JoAnne Wilcox, and his nephew.
A viewing was held on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint Thatcher Stake Center from 9 until 11 a.m. Funeral services began at 11 a.m. with interment in the Pima Cemetery following the services.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel & Gila Valley Crematory. Online condolences may be extended at www.caldwellfuneralchapel.com.