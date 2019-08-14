Jim Van Winkle, 72, of Hobbs, N.M., passed away Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at home with his faithful dog, Lady, by his side. Jim was born in Hot Springs, N.M., on Aug. 23, 1946. He was the oldest of two children.
Jim was a long-haul truck driver and also worked in the oilfield driving a truck for many years.
He enjoyed fishing and hunting. He had a sense of humor no one can ever replace.
Jim is survived by: his wife, Ruth Van Winkle; brother, Eddie (Luise) Van Winkle, of Hobbs; four children, Jerry (Tami) Van Winkle, of Lovington, N.M., Eddy (Michelle) Van Winkle, of Hobbs, Dallas Van Winkle, of Tucson, and Lisa (Eric) Vallejos, of Safford; 12 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; four nieces and one nephew.
Jim was preceded in death by: his parents; son, Matthew; and one niece.
A memorial service will be held at Taylor Street Church of Christ, 216 E. Cain, Hobbs, NM, at 3 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019.