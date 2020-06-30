Jimmie R. Curtis, (“Jim”) a resident of Albuquerque, New Mexico, formerly of Phoenix, Arizona, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at the age of 79 years old.
Jim was born on March 12, 1941, the second child and first son of Joy and Genevie Curtis of Geronimo, Arizona. He was delivered by his great grandmother, Eolia Virginia Killian Curtis, a midwife, on Jim’s grandmother (Pearl Curtis’) kitchen table, in Pima, Arizona, and weighed 10 lbs.
He attended Ft. Thomas Grammar School and Ft. Thomas High School. He went on to attend Eastern Arizona Junior College and eventually graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor’s degree in education.
Jim paid his way through college by working construction during the summers with his grandfather, his father and other family members in Curtis & Sons Construction in Thatcher, Arizona.
Immediately following graduation, Jim secured a position as a high school teacher at Westwood High School in Mesa, Arizona. After teaching at Westwood for a couple of years, his longing for adventure took him to Redondo Beach and Torrance, California, where he taught school at Torrance High School for a couple of years.
He soon found it difficult to live on a teacher’s salary, so he took jobs during the summers driving delivery trucks for Milne Truck Lines, Dolly Madison and Coca Cola.
Jim eventually left the teaching profession and became a police officer with the Fullerton, California, Police Department and shortly thereafter became an officer with the California Highway Patrol for approximately eight years and was then hired by a local law firm in Orange County, California as their in-house investigator. In early 1970, Jim was offered a position as the in-house investigator at Snell & Wilmer, one of the largest law firms in Phoenix. He worked in this position for approximately four years and then went out on his own and was self-employed for the remainder of his career until his retirement in approximately 2001.
In 2009 Jim and his wife, Lora, relocated to Albuquerque, New Mexico to enjoy the cooler weather and move closer to immediate family. Jim was often described as a “Jack of all trades and a master of every one of them.” He was an extremely creative, gifted and talented craftsman.
Jim is survived by his wife of 43 years, Lora Goldie Curtis, his daughter, April Reddout, sons Craig Curtis and Jimmie Curtis; five grandsons; and sister Pearl Hitchcock and brother, Charles Curtis.
A memorial service in Albuquerque is suspended indefinitely due to the COVID virus.