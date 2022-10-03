Jimmy C. Delgado Sr.
Jimmy C. Delgado Sr., 91, passed away in the early morning hours of Sept. 26, 2022, at Mount Graham Regional Medical Center.
He was born on July 25, 1931, in Morenci, Ariz. Husband to the late Vicky Delgado for 57 years, with whom he raised six children. Proceeded in death by his parents Rafael and Florencia Delgado, sister Olivia Garcia, son Jimmy Delgado Jr., daughter-in-law Gabby Delgado, and infant grandson Mario Delgado.
Jimmy began his career early in life. Just shy of 18, he began working for the Phelps Dodge copper mine in Morenci, Ariz. He retired in 1982 after working for the company for 33 years as a heavy equipment operator.
Upon retirement, Jimmy and Vicky moved to Safford, enjoying life with family and friends.
Jimmy was a gifted musician. He spent many a weekend sharing his gift with others, playing in a band for a variety of events, weddings, fiestas and funerals. He was also a car enthusiast and could often be found tinkering with his model A or ’66 Chevy Impala, two of many classic cars he was blessed to enjoy throughout his life.
He was known to his children and his grandchildren as a great storyteller, whether it be a good ghost story or a memory from his childhood. He filled the home with music for every family gathering, entertaining his children and grandchildren with songs on the piano and the guitar.
He left so many wonderful memories and stories that will forever be cherished.
Jimmy is survived by his children: Lilliann Delgado Tredway (Brian), Olivia Valle (Tony), Patricia Delgado, Daniel A. Delgado and Rebecca Delgado, as well as 15 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, and 1 great, great grandchild.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Jimmy will be celebrated Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at 11 a.m., at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Parish by Rev. Nicodemus Shaghel. Committal will follow in the Safford Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, from 8:30 a.m. until 10 a.m., at the Vining Funeral Home.
