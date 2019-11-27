JJ (Rejina J) Palmer, Hultman
JJ (Rejina J) Palmer, Hultman was born March 29, 1928, in Port Huron, Mich. She was taken home Nov. 8, 2019, in Safford.
She is survived by: her son, Clyde Palmer Jr., and wife Margy; daughter, Cindy Palmer; three grandchildren, Stephanie, Joe and Michelle; and four great-grandchildren.
The memorial service will be held Dec. 6, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Real Life Community Church of the Nazarene, 106 S. 8th Ave., in Safford.
